By Preye Campbell

Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his three-year wait for a first Nigeria goal in Tuesday’s international friendly draw against Tunisia.

The Leicester City man was in the starting line-up in Austria and made up for that decision by putting the Super Eagles up with just 21 minutes in to play, receiving a pass from captain Ahmed Musa.

The goal will hold dear to the former Manchester City man as it was his first strike since November 14, 2017. He last scored in the 4-2 defeat of Argentina in an international friendly in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The U-17 World Cup champion had the chance to make it two from the penalty spot, but his effort was saved.

Iheanacho’s goal was his ninth for the senior national team since making his debut as a substitute in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Swaziland.