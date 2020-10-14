By Habibu Harisu

Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Wednesday donated N1 million to the family of late Cpl. Sama’ila Ishiaku, who died during COVID-19 lockdown operations in Sokoto.

Ishiaku, attached to 303 Artillery Regiment Jos, died in a traffic accident while on special assignment under Operation Hadarin Daji, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The soldier died on April 18, at Dogon Daji in Tambuwal local government.

Brig-Gen. Moses Gara, the Garrison Commander, 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, said the money was to assist the family, as the Army conclude formalities for the payment of the deceased’s entitlements.

He said that Ishiaku was a disciplined and hardworking soldier and prayed for his eternal rest as well as consoled the family over the great loss.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs Patient Ishiaku, while receiving the donation, expressed appreciation to Sokoto state government and Army authorities for the support.

The wife said she had to travel from Port Harcourt to receive the donation, and pledged to utilise it judiciously to enhance the life of the defendants.

NAN