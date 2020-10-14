By Preye Campbell

Coach Gernot Rohr, reflecting on the Super Eagles’ October friendly games, has said that the team could have had better results in Austria.

The Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia on Tuesday night after losing 1-0 to Algeria on Friday.

With such average results, Rohr mentioned that the team should have done better but there are positives to take going into next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

“We are happy to have had this opportunity to be camped in Austria for 10 days,” Rohr was quoted on the Super Eagles verified Twitter handle.

“It was a very good feeling to be together again after being away for 11 months, although we missed some key players.”

“The two friendly games we played were very good competitive games. Algeria and Tunisia are very good teams. Indeed, the results could have been better. We could have picked a draw against Algeria and a win against Tunisia.”

“We have some positives to pick out from the games because in spite of missing some key players we still competed well. Now it is going to be difficult for me to pick our list for the AFCON qualifiers next month because of the new boys who did well.”

“I believe these very good friendly games will help us to return to winning ways when we play Sierra Leone next month(home and away). Good results next month may see us qualifying for the 2021 AFCON already.”