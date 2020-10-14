By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode on Wednesday, aired his opinion on the recent #EndSARS protest, saying that if not properly handled, things will fall apart in Nigeria.

He had earlier reacted when the #EndSARS movement sprang up on Twitter.

Since the start of the protest, at least ten Nigerians including a 10-year-old in Ogbomoso, have lost their lives.

Fani-Kayode wrote on his verified Twitter page, using Chinua Achebe’s famous book title that ”10 people murdered in the last few days during the #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality in Nigeria protests.

”Armed thugs sent out to disrupt the protests in Abuja yet the protests are growing. If this matter is not handled with the urgency & seriousness it deserves things will fall apart”.

