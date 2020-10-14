By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Unrelenting protesters have stormed the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza yet again, shutting down express road for the third day, despite today’s heavy rain.

The protesters barricaded the Lekki-Epe Expressway forcing road users to turn back and take alternative routes.

Protesters have now added #EndSwat to their demands.

On Monday, the protesters caused massive gridlock at the Lekki Toll Gate.

They shut down the road and prevented vehicular movement at the Toll Gate.

On Tuesday, the protesters repeated the human barricade at the Toll Gate.