By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

#EndSars protesters have continued their protest in Kogi State as they barricaded the government house in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The protesters denied government officials and security operatives’ access into the complex.

They insisted that the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is not enough to stop their protest. They demanded that an entire overhaul and reformation of the Police Force is required.

They also demanded to see the governor, Yahaya Bello denying the Chief of Staff, Jamiu Asuku, and the State Security Adviser, Air Commodore Jerry Omodara, any opportunity to address them.

Previously, Yahaya Bello has said that hoodlums and criminals have hijacked the #EndSars protest.

The governor said that he was concerned that citizens who have been peaceful in their protests are now being ruled by mindless hoodlums who threaten attack on government facilities and running battles with the Police.