By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS protesters have attacked and injured policemen during a protest in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi said on Tuesday, some violent protesters, who were on rampage, attacked the policemen posted to Oshodi Tapa Police Post, which was formerly used by the just disbanded SARS, as a satellite office, and injured them.

“The policemen, who scampered for safety, sustained degrees of injury but Force Number 409931 Sgt Ellah Michael was fatally injured and he is recuperating at the Police Hospital.

“The protesters intentionally went to besiege the police formation which was being used by SARS operatives before the disbandment and has since been taken over by the operatives of Adeniji Adele Division in compliance with the IGP’s directive and closure of all SARS offices, including satellite offices across the state by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police had, however, condemned such attacks on police personnel since the police had always been calm and professional in handling protests across the state.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu therefore appeals to the protesters to be organized and avoid actions that can trigger crises in the state as all hands will be on deck to sustain peace within the length and breadth of Lagos State,” the statement said.