By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The ongoing #EndSARS protest turned violent on Wednesday in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Protesters were sited carrying sticks and other dangerous weapons beating up people suspected to have infiltrated their ranks and files.

Watch video here:

The entrance to the State House of Assembly, Alausa where the crisis erupted was thrown into chaos as angry youths descended on people suspected to have stolen some phones.

A group of youths were seen beating and hitting one of the victims with sticks as he laid down as if he was unconscious.

The victim was rescued by some officials of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, as he was almost being beating to death.

The chaos lasted for several minutes before it was brought under control. There was traffic gridlock in the area.