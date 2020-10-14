The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrates Confraternity has appealed to the Federal Government to pay compensation to victims of police brutality during the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The appeal which is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abiola Owoaje, NAS Capoon, in Abuja, on Tuesday, also called for justice for those killed during the protests.

The association also appealed to police authorities to give stoppage order to police officers on the street shooting at innocent protesters expressing their human rights.

The association urged the police to provide concrete plans on the ‘deep and incisive reforms to replace impunity with professionalism, and truly make the Nigeria Police a world-class outfit.’

It said that SARS must not be shut down only in words and that the dreadful impunity that has unfortunately defined this must not be given another cycle of abuse of citizens and human rights.

It said that the police must truly march the word of #EndSARS with action, and not to cajole the citizens with another rubber stamp terminology.

“We have received the announcement of the dissolution of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, but the police authorities must march its word with action, #EndSARS must truly mean EndSARS,” it said.

It said that NAS welcomed the idea of citizens and strategic stakeholder’s forum that would be an inclusive one with representation from all works of life to work with the police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations.

The association said that with sincerity of purpose on the part of the police command, and thousands of policemen and women who do their jobs professionally, the citizens are ever ready to embrace professional police force as a true friend of the people.