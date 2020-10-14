By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Convener, #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday said some people are becoming billionaires by entering into negotiations in the #EndSARS protest.

He said on his twitter handle that he would not be part of negotiations regarding #EndSARS, as some people were using it as a game to make money.

Sowore said the only negotiation he would ever engage in was that of the surrender of the oppressors through #RevolutionNow.

“I will not be part of any negotiations regarding #ENDSARS, many have entered into these negotiations and come out of the other side becoming billionaires, to them it is a game!

“The only negotiation I will ever engage in is that of the SURRENDER of our oppressors! #RevolutionNow,”he tweeted.

He added that “#SARSMUSTENDNOW #EndSARS This is what churches and mosques must be doing, tell your members to come out and join the mass uprising, Pastor @sam_adeyemi, I’ve heard so much about how you preach about justice, sir, time to lead your church members on these streets!”