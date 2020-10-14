By Hassana Yakubu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, applauded the new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Bamalli for his bridge-building efforts, following his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

El-Rufai was responding to remarks by the Emir, who led members of the Zazzau Emirate Council, on a courtesy visit to the Government House.

According to the governor, unity is key to the progress of the emirate and the state at large.

He encouraged the new Emir to continue in that effort, ‘’bearing in mind that it is the right of every prince to want to be the emir but God only chooses one out of the many.

‘’God has chosen you, through us, the government of Kaduna state.

“My appeal is to continue to bring everyone together, everyone close. Tap into the years of experience that the council members have accumulated in the administration of Zazzau emirate.

“Working together will make Zazzau emirate achieve great strides in development, peaceful co-existence and unity.

“I call on the Emir to be fair and just to everyone, those that supported him and those that did not, because the competition is over and the hard work now begins,”

