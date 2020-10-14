By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Ivorian International, Didier Drogba and basketball superstar, Lebron James have joined the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

Drogba said Nigeria is a country he loved so much because he had so many friends who had played football with him.

He said based on that, he lent his voice with the good people of Nigeria to protest against SARS.

“Nigeria is one of the country i love so much because I have lots of friends there that we have played Soccer ball together so I am joining my voice with the good people of Flag of Nigeria to protest against S-SARS, so I say together we will #EndSWAT #SARSMUSTENDNOW,” he tweeted.

Also, Lebron James on his twitter handle said Nigeria is a country he loved so much and that he joined in calling for #EndSARS now.

“Nigeria is one of the country I love so much, Crying face, so I say together we will #EndSWAT and #SARSMUSTENDNOW,” he tweeted.