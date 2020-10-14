Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has finally joined the ongoing #ENDSARS protest.
The daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, has been anticipating to join the current movement, although she was out of the country.
“Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! 🇳🇬✊🏾 #EndSars,” she wrote, while holding a cardboard.
‘Finally able fly to Lagos and join the #EndSars protest. 🇳🇬✊🏾 …So inspired by all the young people out there risking their lives to amplify awareness. See you soon!’ she also said.
See reactions:
Lmao Cuppy I love you, but please go inside. Tweet, retweet, donate, make calls for us… that works too ♥️😘 https://t.co/LwAsAAl4YJ
— The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) October 14, 2020
DJ Cuppy come join us for London protest now.
Cuppy: OMO, I for like come but I dey Dubai
DJ Cuppy come join us for protest in Dubai now
Cuppy: OMO, I dey on my way to Naija to protest
Oya DJ Cuppy we dey Lekki Oya dey come
Cuppy: OMO I dey quarantine o
Werey ni cuppy yen
— #hashtag LFC🔴 (@hashtag2weet) October 13, 2020
Meet Florence Ifeoluwa aka Cuppy, the first woman to ever protest in the rain in the garden of eden #SARSMUSTENDNOW https://t.co/8NXlaFAIM2
— #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality (@GuruHvac) October 14, 2020
