DJ Cuppy joins protesters

Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has finally joined the ongoing #ENDSARS protest.

The daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, has been anticipating to join the current movement, although she was out of the country.

“Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! 🇳🇬✊🏾 #EndSars,” she wrote, while holding a cardboard.

Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! 🇳🇬✊🏾 #EndSars

‘Finally able fly to Lagos and join the #EndSars protest. 🇳🇬✊🏾 …So inspired by all the young people out there risking their lives to amplify awareness. See you soon!’ she also said.

See reactions:

