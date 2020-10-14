Nigerian disc jockey and producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has finally joined the ongoing #ENDSARS protest.

The daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, has been anticipating to join the current movement, although she was out of the country.

“Rain and self-isolation won’t stop me! 🇳🇬✊🏾 #EndSars,” she wrote, while holding a cardboard.

‘Finally able fly to Lagos and join the #EndSars protest. 🇳🇬✊🏾 …So inspired by all the young people out there risking their lives to amplify awareness. See you soon!’ she also said.

See reactions:

Lmao Cuppy I love you, but please go inside. Tweet, retweet, donate, make calls for us… that works too ♥️😘 https://t.co/LwAsAAl4YJ — The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) October 14, 2020

DJ Cuppy come join us for London protest now. Cuppy: OMO, I for like come but I dey Dubai DJ Cuppy come join us for protest in Dubai now Cuppy: OMO, I dey on my way to Naija to protest Oya DJ Cuppy we dey Lekki Oya dey come Cuppy: OMO I dey quarantine o Werey ni cuppy yen — #hashtag LFC🔴 (@hashtag2weet) October 13, 2020

Meet Florence Ifeoluwa aka Cuppy, the first woman to ever protest in the rain in the garden of eden #SARSMUSTENDNOW https://t.co/8NXlaFAIM2 — #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality (@GuruHvac) October 14, 2020

