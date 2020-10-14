By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian-born singer, Shasha Damilola Alesh better known by his stage name Dice Ailes, led a group of Nigerians in Canada in a peaceful protest against the alleged police brutality melted on Nigerian youths by the now-dissolved Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The 24-year-old artist who lives in Toronto, Canada posted a series of photos and videos on his social media page, showing the demonstration. Some carried placards with written inscriptions – #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality, while some carried the Nigerian flag.

While addressing his fellow protesters, Dice said that he and the others aren’t afraid of dying. He expressed satisfaction that Nigerian youths are not timid in the face of oppression.

Dice charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take responsibility.

According to him, police brutality is a product of bad governance, and until the incumbent administration takes responsibility for extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of properties through physical assault and other intimidation tactics often perpetrated by men of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), “the fight to end the lingering societal menace continue.”

Dice Ailes said Nigerians have suffered human rights abuse from the police force in the past, adding that the protest will remain a continuum until the incumbent administration fully address the issue of poverty, insecurity, police brutality, amongst other issues Nigerians have since been dealing with.