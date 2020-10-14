Cristiano Ronaldo, reported to have contracted coronavirus has been evacuated from Portugal in an air ambulance to Turin, to continue his self-isolation.

The Bombardier Lear jet that carried the 35-year-old left Tires Airport in Cascais near Lisbon around 1.45pm local time, reports The Sun.

Ronaldo was pictured on Tuesday giving the thumbs-up from a balcony at his room at the Portuguese training camp.

His positive coronavirus test put him out of Wednesday’s Uefa Nations League match against Sweden.

However, up till now, he is completely asymptomatic.

He is yet to react to the diagnosis.

Two other team mates have also reported been gutted by the virus.

They are Jose Fonte of Lille and Anthony Lopes of Lyon. All the two players have been flown to their bases.