The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), on Wednesday, began the training of 40 health workers in Kano State, to enhance COVID-19 case management, to stem further spread of the pandemic.

The exercise organised in collaboration between the NCDC, UNICEF and Kano State Government was designed to strengthen the capacity of health workers in managing emerging COVID-19 cases.

Mr Samuel Kalu, UNICEF’s Communications Specialist, said the exercise was part of the continuous effort of stakeholders to keep the workers abreast of development in home base care management of the disease.

Kalu said the training exercise supported by the One UN Basket Fund targetted health workers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Dr Ramalan Yusuf, one of the resource persons, said the training would expose the participants to the best practices in home base care management of COVID-19 patients.

Yusuf, who is with the Internal Medicine Department, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), noted that home-based care management was embedded into the COVID-19 response, to avoid overstretching health facilities.

He stressed the need for the health workers to ensure effective communication with the NCDC and epidemiology centre in the state, to enhance home-based care management for COVID-19 patients.