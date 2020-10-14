Prof Damian Opata of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says the death of John Pepper Clark, is a great loss to the literary world.

Opata said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while reacting to the death of Clark on Tuesday October 13.

He said Clark was a renowned creative writer and poet whose literary works contributed immensely to the development of literature and education.

“I received the news of the literary giant’s demise with shock and sadness.

“The death of Clark has robbed the world of a creative writer, renowned poet, erudite professor and a literary icon,” he said.

The Don said Clark used his literary work to educate, inspire, persuade as well as to promote the culture of his people.

“Clark will forever be remembered for his numerous literary work that have contributed immensely to the development of literature as well as impacted positively to humanity.

“The death of the renowned poet and literary giant marks the end of an era,” he said.

Opata urged the family of Clark, relations and entire country to take solace that the literary giant lived an exemplary life, as well as, used his life to impact positively to mankind in chosen fields of study.

In her tribute, Dr Adaobi Nwoye, President, Coal City Literary Forum, regretted that Clark died unsung.

Nwoye noted that many young writers never knew about him adding that they should borrow a leaf from him and condemn social ills in their literary works.

“Contemporary writers no longer write like Clark who always passed strong messages in his literary works. That is what he stood for,”.

She prayed for the repose of his soul saying that he would surely be missed.

It would be recalled that, John Pepper Clark, the renowned Poet and Emeritus Professor of Literature, from Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, died on Tuesday October 13, at the age of 85.