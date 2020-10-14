Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma McDermott, Timi Dakolo, Nedu Wazobia, Omoni Oboli and other protesters

Nollywood actors Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo and media personality Nedu, have joined their voices to the #ENDSARS movement.

The celebrities alongside other protesters, gathered at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, to demand an end to police brutality and injustice from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

See their caption:

To all who’ve lost their lives to police brutality…
#Respect
To ignore Evil is to become an accomplice to it .. #Endsars #endpolicebrutality

#EndSarsNow #PoliceReform #EndPoliceBrutality #BetterNigeria #5for5 #OneVoice #EndSwat

An opportunity of a lifetime must be used in the lifetime of the Opportunity..#nigerianyouths #endsarsbrutality

These people Funny sha.. #endsars #endpolicebrutality

