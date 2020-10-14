Nollywood actors Ufuoma McDermott, Omoni Oboli, Chioma Akpotha, Nigerian musician Timi Dakolo and media personality Nedu, have joined their voices to the #ENDSARS movement.

The celebrities alongside other protesters, gathered at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, to demand an end to police brutality and injustice from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

See their caption:

To all who’ve lost their lives to police brutality…

#Respect

To ignore Evil is to become an accomplice to it .. #Endsars #endpolicebrutality

#EndSarsNow #PoliceReform #EndPoliceBrutality #BetterNigeria #5for5 #OneVoice #EndSwat