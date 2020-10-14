Cardi B “accidentally” leaked a topless photo of herself to 77 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The “WAP” hitmaker who recently turned 28 uploaded a nude selfie to her Instagram story on Tuesday in which she was seen relaxing on a couch without a shirt on.

The rapper later deleted the image after realizing her “mistake,” but it was too late for the rapper to stop the topless photo from going viral.

Addressing the mistake in a Twitter voice note, she said: ‘” Lord, why the f*** you have to make me so f***ing stupid? Why, why, why?”

Determined to move on, Cardi B added: “You know what, I’m not going to beat myself up about it. I’m just going to eat my breakfast and then I’m going to go to the party.

“I am not going to think about it… No, I won’t. It is what it is. S*** happened. F*** it, it’s not even the first time. I used to be a stripper so whatever. Ay, dios mio.”

The “WAP” rapper is not the first celebrity to accidentally leak a nude photo in recent weeks.

Last month, Avengers star Chris Evans accidently shared an explicit image on Instagram.

In a TV interview after the blunder, Evans said that he had experienced “an interesting weekend,” which was “full of lessons learned, lots of teachable moments.”

“Things happen. It’s embarrassing. You’ve got to roll with the punches,” he added.