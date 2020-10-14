President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, on his 50th birthday, praying for longer life, wisd0m and strength as he reigns on the throne.

The President joins the people and government of Bauchi State, particularly the Emirate Council, in celebrating the golden age, appreciating the Emir for always promoting civic responsibility in his domain, and supporting the government in sensitization of the populace on important issues, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the royal father turns 50, President Buhari believes his dedication to charity and promotion of the values of tolerance, patience and civility will always be remembered, while the efforts to inspire more youths to embrace knowledge and entrepreneurship deserve commendation.

The President sends greetings to family, friends and associates of Alhaji Adamu on the auspicious occasion.