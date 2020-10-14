Famous American rapper, Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones popularly known by his stage name Nas, has weighed in and declared his support for the ongoing #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Nas has joined the growing list of international celebrities who are in support of the #EndSARS protests which was birthed to speak against police brutality in Nigeria.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to declare his support, by sharing a photo from an #EndSARS protest in Nigeria with the caption “#SarsMustEnd #EndPoliceBrutality 🇳🇬 Nigeria we’re with you!”

See his p[ost below.