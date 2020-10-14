By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has broken his silence on the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the nation.

Adeboye said the RCCG identified with Nigerians presently protesting against police brutality and the abuse of power by the very institution established to protect them.

Adeboye, in a statement issued on his behalf by Pastor Johnson Odesola, Assistant General Overseer (Administration and Personnel), RCCG, said the Church declared its understanding and appreciation of the concerns and grievances of the youths and the generality of Nigerians and called for an immediate end to police brutality in the country.

While noting the constitutional responsibility of the Police to maintain law and order, he emphasized the need for the Police to constantly align their strategies with the needs of the people.

He said many innocent lives had been wasted through unnecessary brutality and wrong application of force, saying that the Church called on the government to not only restructure the Police but to also re-orientate the officers towards modern ways of policing.

The RCCG head said the disbandment of the SARS was a welcomed development, while noting the establishment of a new outfit called the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), but warned that it should not become a case of old wine in a new bottle.

Adeboye reiterated the church’s call on government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising rate of unemployment, decay in the nation’s educational system and the general harsh economic situation in the country.

He appealed to protesters to comport themselves orderly and eschew violence and destruction in the process of expressing their grievances.