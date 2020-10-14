Nollywood actress Nsikan Isaac has shared a family anguish she has borne for two decades, losing her father and senior brother to police brutality.

In a story on Instagram, part of which she also told on her Instastory, Nsikan recalled how her father was gunned down by police in Uyo, 22 years ago.

She also recalled how her elder brother was killed by police in front of the family house 20 years later.

“22 years ago I lost my dad to a stray bullet from a police officer. 20 years later Ilost my elder brother to a gunshot in front of my parents house from the police too..”

If any one ever wonders why the beautiful actress has been carrying #EndSARS placards, she offered the justification.

“I HAVE PERSONALLY FELT THE PAIN! IT HAS BEEN THERE FOR MANY MANY YEARS.

IT HAS BEEN A STRUGGLE, I HAVE HAD MY SILENT CRIES AND I HAVE PICKED MYSELF BACK UP… IT TOOK A WHILE BUT THANK GOD THE REVOLUTION HAS BEGUN”

“I am lending my voice because I have faced the pain of losing loved ones to the so-called people who are meant to protect us”.

In her Instastory, Nsikan recalled how her father was killed: One day he was coming from work and they gunned him down in the cold streets of Uyo and called it a mistake…22 years later, there is no one to call father on earth except ABBA. Thank God he has not shamed me!”

The actress shared fond memories of her father and the pains of losing him:

“You know ‘the girl dad thing”, that’s the memory I had of my papa…daddy always rushed home because he wanted to see his ‘nightingale’ as he used to call me sing, dance or perform for him.

“We had an unbreakable bond until the Nigerian police gunned him down out of carelessness and murdered my brother in cold blood with little or no trial for whatever the case was”.