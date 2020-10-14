By Paul Iyogjojie

A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, has remanded four suspected land speculators in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS for 60 days pending legal advice by the State’s Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP on their matter.

The Chief Magistrate in charge of the Court, S.S Sotayo made the order following the remand application presented before the Court by the Police Counsel attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Lagos, Mr Moruf Animashaun.

Animashaun presented the application following a temporary charge of conspiracy, land grabbing, unlawful possession of fire arms, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and forceful take over of landed properties preferred against the defendants.

Police Identified the defendants as Tajudeen Shodiya, Femi Oguntoyinbo; Adeniran Ishala and Tunde Odunbaro.

Acting on the affidavit deposed to by Inspector Daniel Olugbenga, Animashaun told the Court that the defendants and others still at large on 27 August, 2020 connived with some men in uniform and invaded Adekoyeni village, Atan Ota, in Ogun State in a gestapo manner, firing sporadically, chased residents and violently, forcefully took over the Adekoyeni village.

Animashaun further alleged that the heavily armed Invaders also shot one Ibrahim Shittu in the chest, and. abdomen, adding that Shittu was currently between life and death with doctors battling to save his life at the Federal Medical Centre located at Idi Aba area of Ogun State.

In a ruling, Chief Magistrate, Sotayo granted the police’s application and accordingly ordered that the defendants be kept for 60 days at the Ogun State Correctional Service pending DPP’s advice on the matter,