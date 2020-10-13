Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers finally ate his protest ban and left the comfy of his Government House to address #EndSARS protesters in Port Harcourt.

And what he said showed he ought to have been part of the protest in the first instance.

“It is not only ending SARS, every Nigerian should support the total reform of the Police”, he told the protesters.

“We shouldn’t make a mistake, If we #EndSars as they have done the same police people would be used to form another body.

“That is what I have always supported and called for”.

The protesters had ignored his protest ban issued Monday night and marched from Pleasure Park to Government House.

On getting there at 11.30, the peaceful protesters drummed, sang and danced as they awaited him to address them.

