Popular Nigerian musician Falz and Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju have warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State against preventing Nigerians from exercising their constitutional right.

Governor of Rivers Nyesom Wike, on Monday night, banned the planned #EndSARS protest billed to be staged in Port Harcourt today.

He said the decision was taken because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Wike also ordered Law enforcement agencies to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.

However, youths in Rivers State have vowed to continue with the protest despite the ban announced on Monday night.

And reacting to the ban announced by Wike on social media, Falz said: “Who are you to prevent any individual from exercising their constitutional right to move & assemble peacefully?!

Kemi Akindoju, on her part, said: “No person has the power to stop the peaceful assembly of Nigerians for the protection of their interests.

“Section 40 of the amended 1999 constitution confirms this. Any order against peaceful protests is void ab-initio.

“To this end, we put The IG of police, All Governors, Commissioners of police, policemen and uniformed men that no protester must be killed, shot or harassed today. Allow us exercise our rights. We are fighting to take our nation back for ourselves and for our children.

“Our #5for5 demands are clear and this is why we march. One of which includes better pay for policemen and the entire force. In case you haven’t noticed, this generation of Nigerians will not back down till we SEE the things we request for. If you stand in the way of this, you are automatically an enemy of Nigeria and you will know no peace until you support the birthing of a new Nigeria. Again, if you do not see to it that the culprits who killed innocent Nigerian citizens are brought to book, you will know no peace till they get Justice. The tide has turned. We can hear the sound of the birth pangs of a new Nigeria and anyone that tries to get in the way of this will be blown away like chaff.

“As we march peacefully today, we plead the blood of Jesus over our land and we release angels all over our Nation. Again- let Nigerians exercise their rights. We move!!!”

Below are other reactions from Nigerians on Twitter:

If you want to know how deep our anyhowness runs, here’s a Governor, senior lawyer and Life Member of the Body of Benchers (the highest and most revered body of lawyers in the country), casually denying people of their constitutional right to protest. Abacha no do pass this sha. https://t.co/bOKDs8dDKi — Temitayo O. Esq (@Tbabz__) October 12, 2020

NBA Champion🙌🏾. The media empowered & fed this monster, now the Oba Idun thinks he can share human rights & withdraw them as he pleases, all the way from his little throne in Port Harcourt. PrOtEsts hAve bEen baNned. Who dash you? #ENDSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #SARSmustEndNow https://t.co/aVJe6FSFLG — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 13, 2020

The Man here @GovWike was @NigBarAssoc Star speaker during NBA Conference and @elrufai was meant to be the "bad one' 😂 Una hypocrisy enh! https://t.co/lxodA3NE7l — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) October 13, 2020

You old men never ever learn a thing! Till things get out of control, keep acting like this is a dictatorship. Una go soon beg!#EndSARS #SARSMUSTGO https://t.co/mhgXNndSB4 — Tersoo (@SameOldRexx) October 13, 2020