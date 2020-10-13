By Jennifer Okundia

In a now viral video, an elderly woman has been seen protesting with the Nigerian youth demanding a better police.

A Twitter user shared the visual of the woman, who was seen urging the government to end the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, as “they are killing our children”.

It was at the protest in Surulere, in Lagos. Protesters egged her on.

Watch the video as shared by Ngozi Clara:

