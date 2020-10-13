By Jethro Ibileke

Two persons were killed on Tuesday in an early morning road crash that occurred along Ahor-byepass, in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo state.

Six other persons, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The crash which occurred at about 7am, involved a 14-seater Lagos-Enugu boun bus and an articulated truck.

It was gathered that the bus driver crashed into the articulated truck, while attempting to make a U-turn.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benamaisia who confirmed the accident, blamed it on over speeding.

Henry said the bus driver who was on top speed, crashed into the truck due to the speed.

According to him, 14 persons were involved in the accident, two died while six others who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“If the driver was not on top speed, he could have avoided the fatal crash,” he said.