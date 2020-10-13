US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has been struggling with its budget so much that it’s been forced to pull TV ads in a bunch of the states most key to his chances of winning in November.

But, according to Trump, it’s all part of an ingenious plan that’s too complex for Americans to understand.

In a series of late-night tweets, Trump denied that his campaign is in dire straits, despite documents showing otherwise.

“I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money,” he wrote.

“Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself.”

The president went on: “Much of the money we have spent is on our ground game, said to be the best ever put together. I’ll let you know how good it is on November 3rd.

“Very expensive to do, but opportunity could be BIG! I will spend additional money if we are not spending enough!”

Read Trump tweet and Twitter reactions:

I keep reading Fake News stories that my campaign is running low on money. Not true, & if it were so, I would put up money myself. The fact is that we have much more money than we had 4 years ago, where we spent much less money than Crooked Hillary, and still easily won, 306-223! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

*From Daily Beast