A fire that broke out at the weekend on Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, has continued to burn on Tuesday, with about 500 people working to extinguish the flames.

This was according to the Tanzania National Parks Authority.

“We are going to use the helicopter to fly over the mountain so as to assess the vulnerable areas so we can move quickly in case the fire spreads to those areas,’’ said a statement from the authority.

Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said the size of the affected area is yet to be established, but that the helicopter should help clear this up.

He also said that they are yet to establish the cause of the blaze.

There are no human settlements within the Kilimanjaro National Park.

At 5,895 meters, Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world, formed by a dormant volcano near East Africa’s Rift Valley.

dpa/NAN