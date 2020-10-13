Tacha, ready for protest

By Jennifer Okundia

Natacha Akide professionally known as Tacha, is set lead a protest today in Port Harcourt, backing the #ENDSARS movement and end to police brutality in the state.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, issued an ultimatum on Monday, restricting intending protesters from marching round the South South region, owing to the fact that the Special Anti Robbery Squad has already been dissolved.

Nyesom Wike bans #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt

The reality TV star issued a statement on Twitter, disclosing that citizens have a right to protest in their country and shouldn’t be denied their civil rights as citizens.

Tacha, who is a Port Harcourt native tweeted that the planned protests would kickoff at 9am, and they would march in routes including: RUMUOLA, GRA, WATERLINES, GARRISON, ISAAC BORO PARK, GOV HOUSE and HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY.

“PORTHARCOURT PEACEFUL PROTEST 9AM Tomorrow, we Peacefully March to GOVERNMENT HOUSERaised fist If you know sey you go cause TROUBLE dey your houseSpeaking head in silhouette
March Routes: RUMUOLA>>GRA> WATERLINES>> GARRISON>>ISAAC BORO PARK>>GOV HOUSE>>HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY! See youRaised fist RT!
#PHprotest #SarsMustGoNow

Gov. Wike, we flew into this state today to FIGHT FOR A BETTER NIGERIA! TO WALK THE WALK! TO FIGHT FOR A BETTER TODAY AND TOMORROW!! Why should we be DEPRIVED OUR RIGHT!! why

Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTESTBroken heartBroken heart #PhProtest #SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTENDNOW

NIGERIA BELONGS TO ALL OF US!! RIVERS STATE NA WE OWN Gov. Wike.
#SarsMustGoNow #PhProtest #SARSMUSTEND” she said.

Here’s what fans are saying below:

Tacha also protested in Lagos, earlier this month, alongside celebrities like Falz, Runtown Tiwa Savage, and a host of others.

we ARE TIRED!! #endsarsprotest

