By Jennifer Okundia

Natacha Akide professionally known as Tacha, is set lead a protest today in Port Harcourt, backing the #ENDSARS movement and end to police brutality in the state.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, issued an ultimatum on Monday, restricting intending protesters from marching round the South South region, owing to the fact that the Special Anti Robbery Squad has already been dissolved.

The reality TV star issued a statement on Twitter, disclosing that citizens have a right to protest in their country and shouldn’t be denied their civil rights as citizens.

Tacha, who is a Port Harcourt native tweeted that the planned protests would kickoff at 9am, and they would march in routes including: RUMUOLA, GRA, WATERLINES, GARRISON, ISAAC BORO PARK, GOV HOUSE and HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY.

“PORTHARCOURT PEACEFUL PROTEST 9AM Tomorrow, we Peacefully March to GOVERNMENT HOUSERaised fist If you know sey you go cause TROUBLE dey your houseSpeaking head in silhouette

March Routes: RUMUOLA>>GRA> WATERLINES>> GARRISON>>ISAAC BORO PARK>>GOV HOUSE>>HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY! See youRaised fist RT!

#PHprotest #SarsMustGoNow

Gov. Wike, we flew into this state today to FIGHT FOR A BETTER NIGERIA! TO WALK THE WALK! TO FIGHT FOR A BETTER TODAY AND TOMORROW!! Why should we be DEPRIVED OUR RIGHT!! why

Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTESTBroken heartBroken heart #PhProtest #SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTENDNOW

NIGERIA BELONGS TO ALL OF US!! RIVERS STATE NA WE OWN Gov. Wike.

#SarsMustGoNow #PhProtest #SARSMUSTEND” she said.

Here’s what fans are saying below:

Gov. Wike, we flew into this state today to FIGHT FOR A BETTER NIGERIA! TO WALK THE WALK! TO FIGHT FOR A BETTER TODAY AND TOMORROW!! Why should we be DEPRIVED OUR RIGHT!! why — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST💔💔 #PhProtest #SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTENDNOW — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

Tacha versus Wike, this is the content I signed up for! #EndSARS https://t.co/ILkum5ES7x — Kamala Obama (@Ambrosia_Ijebu) October 12, 2020

okay @Symply_Tacha really doing the lord's work.

i restan… no tacha slander shall ever be tolerated again pic.twitter.com/0HMASwtzGE — Zalora_. (@dara_penguin) October 12, 2020

I’m having all kinds of PTSD! 😩😩😩 Do we have people that can cover PH like there is in Lagos in case of emergencies? Plus Wike and Tacha both are stubborn oo! What have I gotten myself into? 😭😭😭Cha!!! God pls🙏🙏 protect and guide ur Children #TachaSarsProtest #PhProtests pic.twitter.com/vCrExP3LOv — PreciousPreshˢᵀ😘🔱🔱 (@ElengaPrecious) October 13, 2020

Tacha really flew to ph to protest, please protect Ph first daughter for me🙏🏾😪😪 — ᑕOᖴᖴEE ᗷEᗩᑎˢᵀ🦋🌵 (@_lrebel) October 13, 2020

Dear @Symply_Tacha please cancel today's protest and stay at home because cult boys has hijacked this…

As your fan hearken to my plea🙏

You've done so much already and more so Nigerians do not deserve all what you're doing for them. Stay home and stay safe#TachaSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/jBpMiqiV67 — GRACIEˢᵀ🔱 (@Graceismyfaiths) October 13, 2020

Ask your legal advisers. You do not not have constitutional right to stop people from protesting. We like you, don't let us hate you Tacha Wale Woke #dbanj https://t.co/dIETrAvAZR — Enwemike Nkem Peace (@peacegotzoe) October 13, 2020

How I wish this #EndSARS protest was done immediately fuel price and electricity tariff were increased. 3 in 1 protest. But Bbnaija beclouded our sense of reasoning

Port Harcourt

Wike#dbanj

Woke

IGPAdamuResignNow#EndSARS — Olakunle Isaac (@OlakunleIsaac3) October 13, 2020

Tacha also protested in Lagos, earlier this month, alongside celebrities like Falz, Runtown Tiwa Savage, and a host of others.