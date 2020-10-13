All Super Eagles player tested negative for coronavirus ahead of tonight’s friendly game against Tunisia.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed their status on Tuesday morning.

“Ahead of tonight’s friendly game against Tunisia, all SuperEagles players have tested negative to COVID-19,” a statement sent from Austria reads.

Players of the Nigerian national team were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Last week, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) debunked claims that four players in the camp had contracted the virus before they took on the Desert Foxes.

However, all medical tests for players and coaches returned negative.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now set to play Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria in an international friendly.

This is will be the second match played by the Super Eagles in the space of 4 days as both sides continue their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Nigeria and Tunisia have met 19 times in the past, across friendlies, World Cup qualifications, AFCON qualification and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both sides have six victories apiece, with seven matches having ended in a stalemate.

Kick-off time for today’s game is 7.30pm and the game will be beamed live on AIT and SuperSport.