Nigerian actress Stella Damasus celebrated her look-alike daughter, Angelica, as she clocked 18 today.

The proud mom took to her Instagram page to drop many cute words to celebrate her daughter who she described as her twin.

“Today the 13th of October is a special day for me. 18 years ago I gave birth to my twin and it was a memorable one. I cannot thank God enough for giving me a beautiful, intelligent, loving, caring, and amazing daughter. Happy birthday my angel @angelicatooni I love you too too much. #hbd #18thbirthday #18yearsold,” she wrote.

“My angel, my twin, my best friend @angelicatooni. Happy birthday to you. This is your first birthday without me by your side. Even though it hurts, I am happy and grateful that you are an adult. A college student who is so hardworking. Please, baby, have fun today and enjoy every minute of it. You turn 18 just once.”