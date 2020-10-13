All personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) have been asked to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police made the order Tuesday.

He said he has summoned them for debriefing, psychological and medical examination, euphemism for psychiatric tests.

‘The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties”, Adamu said in a statement.

The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.