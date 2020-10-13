Rohr roars ahead of Tunisia clash.

Coach Gernot Rohr has challenged his Super Eagles troops to produce a convincing display against Tunisia, after Friday’s loss to Algeria.

The Super Eagles are up against a side they pipped for bronze at the 2019 AFCON tournament, and Rohr has called for a similar approach against the 2004 African champions.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians. It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday,” Rohr stated.

The Franco-German coach is expected to ring in the changes as he prepares his team for the AFCON qualifiers showdown in November.

Interestingly, Tunisia have not beaten Nigeria in a competitive game since the 2004 AFCON, and Rohr will be hoping his side maintains that record in Austria.