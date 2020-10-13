#NoBraDay

By Jennifer Okundia

Women worldwide are celebrating the #NoBraDay, an event held yearly on Oct 13th to remember the victims, celebrate the survivors and create awareness about breast cancer.

This isn’t an opportunity for women to be body shamed, sexually molested or to promote nudity, as cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed life-threatening health challenges women face on a daily basis.

Breast cancer is a cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. It can occur in women and rarely in men. The symptoms include a lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.
Treatment depends on the stage of cancer. It may consist of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

See reactions on social media, to the movement.

