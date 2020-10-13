By Jennifer Okundia

Women worldwide are celebrating the #NoBraDay, an event held yearly on Oct 13th to remember the victims, celebrate the survivors and create awareness about breast cancer.

This isn’t an opportunity for women to be body shamed, sexually molested or to promote nudity, as cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed life-threatening health challenges women face on a daily basis.

Breast cancer is a cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. It can occur in women and rarely in men. The symptoms include a lump in the breast, bloody discharge from the nipple and changes in the shape or texture of the nipple or breast.

Treatment depends on the stage of cancer. It may consist of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

See reactions on social media, to the movement.

#NoBraDay is not an opportunity to see breast. It is an international observance on Oct 13th to remember the victims, celebrate the survivors and create awareness about breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed life-threatening cancer in women pic.twitter.com/fGpw5zaEM6 — DR.PENKING™ |#EndSARS (@drpenking) October 13, 2020

Men are more enthused and excited about #NoBraDay than women 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gv8DHZC4S3 — Wo wofa Kojo💥 (@kojo_mufasah) October 12, 2020

Morning! Today is #NationalNoBraDay #NoBraDay. I’ll have to take mine off later. BUT it’s to help us remember to check for lumps, make an appointment for a mammogram and all round remember to look after ourselves. So have a good feel today #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/C4ZTJMUW7S — The Winterpersonal Confidante (@win_confidante) October 13, 2020

Tweeps stop pretending, we are waiting for your challenges 😂 #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/8cfkocWPOu — Omukowu🔥 (@MerrisUG) October 13, 2020

#NoBraDay Hello ladies with one bra ,pls use this opportunity of NO BRA DAY to wash dem,aaaaba🤦🏿‍ No hard feelings #NoBraDay — Heaven Got Me ❤ (@ikeamihere) October 13, 2020

Today is #NoBraDay to create awesomeness about breast cancer ♋️ girls are supposed to give us breast to suck cos that’s one of the way to stope it pic.twitter.com/BeuOV6j5GY — Mc Sweetheart 0️⃣8️⃣1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣7️⃣6️⃣2️⃣7️⃣8️⃣9️⃣ (@oboh_ahmed) October 13, 2020

Why is this number 1?

Our problem big pass #NoBraDay #SARSMUSTEND should be number 1. pic.twitter.com/tt2C6NWPli — A.B.B.O.T. (@AbbotPeters) October 13, 2020

Breast cancer is real, educate your sisters, mums and wives…#NoBraDay

The main word is OBSERVE THOROUGHLY!!! pic.twitter.com/EFpX3sZa8t — #SARSMUSTEND#SARSMUSTEND (@iam_khrizz) October 13, 2020

Happy #NoBraDay let’s pray for all those women out there with breast cancer and those that can’t afford bras🙏 pic.twitter.com/LUIdAVdljK — Linda Kamira 🎤🌺💞🇺🇬 (@KamiraLinda) October 13, 2020

