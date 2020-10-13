American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has made an announcement to mark her birthday on 11 October 2020.

The musician stated that she has joined forces with footwear brand Reebok, to release her Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection, set to drop on the 13th of November.

She also shared stunning birthday pictures…

“I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!

As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB

28….Thank you for all the love …More pictures posting later on !!”

The mom of one recently announced her divorce from husband and Migos rapper Offset, revealing that people grow apart and that she was tired of arguing.