By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian musicians – Phyno, Flavour, Kcee and Zoro on Tuesday joined the #EndSARS protesters in Enugu.

Nigerian youths are demanding an end to the alleged brutality of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Meanwhile, on October 11, the Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu announced the dissolution of the squad.

However, Nigerian youths aren’t pleased the announcement. They highlighted five demands that must be met by the Federal Government.

Watch videos from the #EndSARS protest in Enugu below.