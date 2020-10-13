By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday received in audience the re-elected Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa at the State House, Abuja.

Akeredolu and his deputy were led by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu and Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Abubakar were also present.

