By Our Reporter

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered officers of the Nigerian Police Force under their State Command to refrain from engaging or using brute force on #EndSARS protesters.

Makinde addressed Oyo security chiefs on Monday, stating that citizens had a right to protest.

He said; “The past few days have been of grief for the people of Oyo State. I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalized as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during this #ENDSARS protest.

“We have agreed that the police should take a backseat as other security agencies take the front line in securing the lives of protesters at this time.

“Therefore we have deployed members of Operation Burst to the hotspot especially Ogbomosho to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or brutalised.”

While Governor Ifeanyi urged for peace through his official Twitter account.

‘Peaceful protests are a necessary part of the democratic process. As young people across Delta State continue to express their legitimate grievances in this manner, I ask that they remain calm and law-abiding at all times.’

‘I also request that the Police allow them to express themselves and refrain from using brute force in responding to these protests.’

‘Going forward, we shall continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to reform the Nigeria Police Force in a manner that makes it more professional, disciplined, and accountable to the people’ Okowa concluded.