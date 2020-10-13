Super Eagles outcast Ogenyi Onazi is set to revive his career in the Danish Superliga with SønderjyskE after his injury nightmare in Turkey.

The 27-year-old combative midfielder had a ruptured Achilles tendon back in December 2018 while at Super Lig club Trabzonspor, which ruled him out of action for almost a year.

He could not get back into the Trabzonspor first-team after returning from injury, and he left the Turkish Super Lig club to join rivals Denizlispor on a short-term contract in January 2019.

Onazi failed to secure regular playing time with the Roosters as he suffered a groin strain and hamstring injury which limited him to nine league matches last season.

And the 2013 AFCON winner has now told BBC Sport that he hopes for better fortunes in Denmark.

“Injuries are inevitable because it’s something that happens a lot in football, but it’s not been fair to me.

“At the most important time in my career is when it happens to me and I have no proper explanation for this. Coming from where it all started, I believe I’ve seen the worst that life has to offer on and off the pitch.

“I am hungrier and more determined to do extra well. I’ve lost a lot of grounds, but it can only be better from here on.

“We had other offers from different places but the main reason I chose Denmark is that I haven’t played in a while.

“I decided to go to a place where I can have proper fitness, get regular game time and test myself mentally.

“It was not the best option financially but it’s the most challenging and it provides a tough physical challenge. The training is physical like the German league.

“It’s a short-term plan, but I am prepared to take it one week at a time and after this we can look at something bigger.”

Meanwhile, the former Lazio midfielder revealed that he was close to completing a return to the Italian Serie A, this time with Crotone, but the deal hit the blocks in the last minute.

“It’s true I had a medical at Crotone. When I was in Turkey, we had an agreement. My agent [Ayodele Makinwa] explained everything to me on the phone, but on getting to Southern Italy they pulled out of the agreement.

“This happens in football but it’s the way of life.”