Nigerians have rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Muhammadu Buhari asked the senate to confirm Lauretta Onochie, his media aide, Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) as commissioners of the electoral commission.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

The president premised his request on paragraph 14 (1f) of the constitution.

However, Nigerians have rejected the nomination of Onochie on the basis that she is a staunch member of a political party.

Bulama Bukarti said: “Appointing Lauretta Onochie to INEC is a contradiction in terms. How’ll you nominate a staunch member of a political party to a body that is supposed to be independent and will make decisions affecting her party? The Senate should reject her and all others affiliated to a party.”

Aisha Yesufu said: “So Even in the middle of a severe Protest, Buhari still appointed Lauretta Onochie as Inec commissioner? A woman whose utterances are unbecoming of a government aide is warming up to be given new wings to fly wild. Buhari, you should have done better because we have better heads.”

Sodiq Tade said: “Lauretta Onochie is a card-carrying member of APC and yet Buhari appointed him to be the INEC Commissioner. Some things dey somehow maybe nah distraction sha.”

“Lauretta Onochie is too partisan to be seen anywhere near the INEC, she should remain as Buhari’s SA,” a Twitter user wrote:

Kingsley Ubani said: “Nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner is an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.”