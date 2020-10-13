Lauretta Onochie with President Buhari

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari nominated his Special Aide Lauretta Onochie and 3 others as INEC Commissioners.

President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded a letter which includes Onochie, Prof. Muhammad Sani, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi, and Seidu Ahmad to the Senate for ratification and confirmation.

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the letter during plenary on Tuesday.

However, some Nigerians are displeased with the inclusion of Onochie in the list. While others urge the president to attend to the nationwide protests against police brutality. Read their opinions below

