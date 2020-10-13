By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerians have reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari nominated his Special Aide Lauretta Onochie and 3 others as INEC Commissioners.

President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded a letter which includes Onochie, Prof. Muhammad Sani, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi, and Seidu Ahmad to the Senate for ratification and confirmation.

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the letter during plenary on Tuesday.

However, some Nigerians are displeased with the inclusion of Onochie in the list. While others urge the president to attend to the nationwide protests against police brutality. Read their opinions below

So Even in the middle of a severe Protest, buhari still appointed Lauretta Onochie Inec commissioner? A woman whose utterances are unbecoming of a government aide is warming up to be given new wings to fly wild. @MBuhari You should have done better because we have better heads! — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_Yesufuu) October 13, 2020

The appointment of Lauretta Onochie as INEC Commissioner is unconstitutional, undemocratic and ridiculous. Section 14 of Part 1 of Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution provides that a person to be appointed as INEC commissioner must be a person of “unquestionable integrity”. — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) October 13, 2020

Appointing Lauretta Onochie to INEC is a contradiction in terms. How’ll you nominate a staunch member of a political party to a body that is supposed to be independent and will make decisions affecting her party? The Senate should reject her and all others affiliated to a party. https://t.co/EL0GxMEp6i — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) October 13, 2020