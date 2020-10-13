By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has rescheduled the commencement of the Public Works Programme aimed at engaging 774,000 people,, 1000 each from all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

The programme, expected to engage the Nigerians for menial jobs for three months has been moved from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1.

Mr Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment said this in a statement signed by Mr Charles Akpan, the Deputy Director and Head of Press and Public Relations on Tuesday in Abuja.

Keyamo said that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the new date for the programme.

According to the minister, the approval is based on his memo to the President informing him that most of the proposed project sites were still water-logged as the rains had not abated.

He said that the programme was designed for the dry season when most of the project sites would be ready for work.

Keyamo said that capturing of those to be engaged by the selected banks had been progressing seamlessly across the 774 local government areas.

He therefore noted that the information regarding the banks attached to the specific local government areas could be found in the project’s website: www.specificpublicworks.gov.ng.

He said that more information was also available with the various state selection committees.