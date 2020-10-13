A Chief Magistrates’ Court In Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Terkimbi Akule, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Akule with

defilement, punishable under Section 284 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Akule because the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Kor adjourned the matter until Nov 2, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Gboko to the State CID, Makurdi on Oct 2.

Gbakor alleged that Akule’s neighbour, Mr Kwaghkule Paper, reported the rape case at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Gboko on Sept 29.

He alleged that during police investigation, Akule admitted that he committed the crime.

The police informed the court that investigation into the matter was in progress and asked for adjournment.