The Lagos State Government has procured and installed new outboard engines on some of its boats to improve speed and ensure optimal service delivery.

This is part of efforts to cater for the increasing number of passengers on its waterways.

The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services, (LAGFERRY) Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun commended the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its passionate commitment to ensuring inter-modal transportation system for the State and particular attention to improving water transportation.

He stated that the newly procured engines would improve the speed of the 60 pax capacity boats, ensure optimum performances and comfortability of passengers.

“We will like to commend the transformative leadership of Mr. Governor for approving the purchase and installation of new 6 units 300Hp 4-Stroke Yamaha Outboard Engines on MF Ejirin, MF Itesiwaju and MF Alausa (all 60 pax seating capacity).

“The successful installation and commissioning of these engines will definitely help in reducing travel time on the waterways, moving more passengers, improve the speed and durability of our boats thereby allowing these bigger boats to complete journey within 60% of the time it used to,” he said.

While informing that LAGFERRY would soon begin commercial operations to routes like Epe, Badagry and Ibeju Lekki, he stated that the agency was exploring the endless possibilities of the Inland Waterways of Lagos State to ensure your comfort, timeliness, productivity and safety.