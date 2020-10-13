U.S rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, has declared support for Nigerians, clamouring for a reform of the country’s Police.

West in a Tweet said :’I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria’

He joins celebrities such as Trey Songz, Cardi B and other foreigners to show their support for the Nigerian youth.

I stand with my Nigerian brothers and sisters to end police brutality, the government must answer to the peoples cries #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

