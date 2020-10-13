Juventus striker and Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Portuguese FA has announced.

The 35 year-old Ronaldo, has been removed from Portugal’s training camp in Lisbon.

He will now miss his country’s Nations Cup game Wednesday against Sweden, the federation said.

The team said Ronaldo was not displaying symptoms and was in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests Tuesday morning,” the federation said.

“All tested negative.”

Ronaldo played in Portugal’s scoreless draw against France on Sunday.

He posted a photo of himself dining on his social media accounts on Monday.