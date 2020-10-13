By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Others are: Prof. Muhaamad Sani (Katsina State), Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (Ekiti State) and Seidu Ahmad (Jigawa State).

The president has forwarded the letter nominating Onochie and others to the Senate for ratification and confirmation.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan read the letter of the president during plenary on Tuesday.

Onochie is a Nigerian educator and government worker. Onochie was appointed Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media in 2019 and she is known for her unflinching support of the president.

Onochie is also famous for making controversial posts on social media.