The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has set up a new police unit, SWAT Team to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The new unit full name is Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

Adamu said it will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.

Prospective members of this new team will undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week.

Personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State.

Those from the Police Commands from the North will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State.

Those from the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

Adamu reaffirmed his irrevocable commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms.

He also enjoined members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraint and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition.

He said the measures will engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.